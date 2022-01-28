Elder sister calls Navjot Singh Sidhu a 'cruel' person, says he 'abandoned' mother for property

Weeks before the Assembly elections, Punjab congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, a top contender to be declared the party CM face, finds himself courting controversies over his estranged family ties. His US-based elder sister Suman Toor (70) on Friday alleged that Sidhu is a cruel person who had driven his mother and sister out of the house after the death of their father in 1986.

Suman travelled from the US and addressed the media here in Chandigarh while seeking justice and honour for her deceased mother. Suman said that her suffering mother died in 1989 at the Delhi railway station with no one by her side as a destitute. She accused Sidhu of harassment while accusing him of doing all this to grab property.

Sidhu’s sister said that her brother even claimed that their parents were separated when he was two years old, which was a lie. She revealed a family photograph to justify her claim. “Does he look two years old here?" Toor asked. She said when her mother asked her son Navjot about his claim on her legal separation with her husband, Sidhu then had denied making any such statement. Toor said her mother approached a Delhi court against the publication which had quoted Sidhu’s statement on her mother and fathers separation. Toor said despite Sidhu assuring her mother to stand by her side in the court, Sidhu never appeared.

Toor said she went to Sidhu's residence on January 20, but Sidhu refused to meet her, which is why she was forced to seek justice by broadcasting the ‘facts’. While Sidhu is yet to respond to the allegations, his namesake wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu rubbished the allegations.

Navjot Kaur said, “Who is Suman Toor? I don't know this woman”. She said ‘this woman is a child from Navjot Sidhu's father's first marriage. His father had two marriages. From his first marriage, he had two daughters. Maybe she is one of them. The timing of the disclosures with assembly elections on the anvil is also being questioned.

