Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Sidhu

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 10 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 16:21 ist
Navjot Sidhu. Credit: PTI Photo

With the AAP all set to sweep the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state.

He also congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.      

"The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!" he said in a tweet.

According to latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.

The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact. 

