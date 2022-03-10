I'm not a terrorist, thank you Punjab, says Kejriwal after poll win

I'm not a terrorist, thank you Punjab, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the first revolution took place in Delhi, today it has taken place in Punjab, and now this will spread to the whole country

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2022, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 20:04 ist
Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

After the spectacular win in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the public has made it clear that he is not a terrorist. He said terrorists are those who have been looting the country.

Kejriwal said, "the people of Punjab have now spoken. I love you Punjab. Sukhbir Singh Badal has lost, Captain Sahab has lost, Channi Sahab has lost, Parkash Singh Badal has lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost and Bikram Singh Majithia has lost. This is nothing but a revolution."

Kejriwal said the first revolution took place in Delhi, today it has taken place in Punjab, and now this will spread to the whole country.

"This was not easy. There were great forces working against us, we are an insignificant player before them. All these forces want to stop the country from progressing. You saw big conspiracies were hatched to stop us. They all ganged up against AAP. They said Kejriwal is a terrorist. But the public has now said that Kejriwal is not a terrorist. Kejriwal is the true son of the soil, a patriot. Terrorists are those who are looting the country," Kejriwal said.

On the historic victory in Punjab, Kejriwal congratulated Bhagwant Mann who will soon become the Chief Minister of the state.

Kejriwal called upon the people to recognize their strength. He said, this revolution must spread to other parts of the country. "We have wasted 75 years. Don't waste time anymore. AAP is not a party, but a revolution," he said.

"Today I want to congratulate my younger brother Bhagwant Singh Mann who will become the CM of Punjab. The public has given such a huge majority to the Aam Aadmi Party, it is overwhelming. People have high hopes from the party. We must not let people down. I want to tell the party workers that we do not have to be proud, we don't have to be arrogant, we don't have to be rude," he said.

Kejriwal asked party workers to take a pledge to make a new India. "We will make such an India, where there will be love and no place for hatred. We will make an India where no one will sleep hungry. We will make an India where our mothers and sisters are safe," he added.

