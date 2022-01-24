In Punjab, it’s AAP vs the rest, says CM face Bhagwant Mann

Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) announcement to name comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann (48) as its chief ministerial candidate has arguably added momentum to the party’s claimed prospects of winning Punjab. Mann has come of age, has gained strides as a mass leader and is lauded for his prolific oratory. Besides its development agenda, AAP is banking on Mann's charisma to win Punjab. Speaking to DH's Gautam Dheer on a host of issues, Mann said Punjab is yearning for a change and claimed that AAP’s win is inevitable.

Why should the electorate of Punjab consider you or the AAP as an alternative this time around?

For decades Punjab has been ruled by the Congress and the Akali Dal-BJP combine. Both parties did nothing to change the lives of the people. Punjab is undergoing a crisis. People of Punjab have made up their mind for a change and are reposing trust in the AAP and its leadership. We are committed to ensuring good times for Punjab with our people-driven policies and corruption-free rule.

What's your vision for Punjab? Will Punjab see a lot of things happening on the Delhi model that you are showcasing?

We as a party believe in Kaam ki Rajniti (work-driven politics). In Delhi elections, we had asked the people to vote for the AAP only if they believed that the party had done work and not otherwise. Our development model for the state will be pro-people and pro-Punjab.

Punjab has its own peculiar issues. Whatever good has been done on the development front in Delhi, like the Delhi model on health infrastructure and education, can be replicated. Our Punjab model will be one that will be followed by the rest of the country.

Some pollsters are predicting a hung assembly with AAP as the single largest party. Will AAP be open to a post poll scenario in case it fails to attain a majority?

In Punjab elections its AAP versus all other parties. Our feedback is that we are winning the majority of seats out of 117 in Punjab. People have seen through other parties and it’s time to vote for a change. We are confident of winning beyond 80 seats in the state.

Your adversaries still accuse you of being an alcoholic. How would you react to this charge?

It’s all a false propaganda. Political parties are rattled with our announcement and the rising groundswell of the AAP. They have no agenda and have failed to deliver on promises despite ruling the state. People recognise my work at the grass root level and as an MP, without which it was not possible for me to win the Lok Sabha elections twice consecutively in 2014 and then in 2019.

All parties are vowing to tackle the drug menace in Punjab. What would you do differently to eradicate the spiraling drug menace?

No drug trade can flourish without patronage. Drug menace is a serious concern. There are plenty of laws, but all that is needed is political will to tackle the menace. AAP is committed to make Punjab a drug-free state without any blemish.

Dastardly acts of sacrilege continued to hurt and rupture Punjab’s peace. How would you want to assure the people of Punjab that the perpetrators of sacrilege are brought to the book?

Let me assure one and all. The AAP government will maintain zero tolerance in this regard. Those guilty will not be spared. For seven years, justice has eluded in sacrilege cases. It was first the Badal's rule and then Amarinder Singh’s rule, when nothing tangible took place. The short stint of the Channi-Sidhu rule too did nothing substantial. Again, what matters is political will.

Are freebies the way out to strengthen Punjab, given the state's escalating debt trap?

All promises made by the AAP will be backed by a durable and sustainable plan of resource generation. We have done all our leg work. Ahead of the Delhi government budget, we are seeking the opinion of the public. Likewise, our plans will be driven by the people’s voices.

It’s okay to promise less and live up to all that is promised. If we are able to plug mafia, sand leakages and end corruption, why should the benefits not be passed on to the public? AAP’s Rs 1,000 per month allowance for women is not a freebie, but a social security for them.

Check out latest DH videos here