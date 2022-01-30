In winter of life, Bhattal confident of winning another poll battle

Punjab politics' iron lady and the state's only woman chief minister so far, Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal exudes confidence about winning the Lehra seat in the assembly polls and says her opponent Parminder Singh Dhindsa of the SAD (Sankyut) is just a "Modi representative".

The 76-year-old Bhattal had been winning the seat since 1992 until she lost the poll in 2017 to Dhindsa, who is now leader of the SAD (Sanyukt) which is headed by his father and veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, and is seeking re-election from the segment.

However, the Congress veteran and five-time legislator are eyeing to wrest the seat from Parminder, who had shifted his seat from Sunam to Lehra in 2017 to contest against Bhattal.

"He is Modi's numayanda" (representative), she says.

The BJP has a tie-up with the SAD (Sanyukt) and former chief minister Amarinder Singh led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) for the February 20 polls.

Among others in the fray from Lehra, also known as Lehragaga include AAP's Brindar Kumar Goyal and SAD's Gobind Singh Longowal, a former SGPC president.

The contest in the constituency, which has traditionally been between the Congress and SAD until 2017, has been spiced up with the entry of AAP.

In the wake of the Election Commission's Covid-induced restrictions on holding rallies, Bhattal has been addressing small meetings in the constituency.

In her speeches, the Dhindsas are at the centre of her attack, while she also does not spare other opponents including the BJP, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Aam Aadmi Party from her broadside.

Despite her age, Bhattal's campaign schedule is packed and her public addresses are sharp where she takes on the opposition.

"I have a dream of making my constituency a model one among all the constituencies in the entire state," Bhattal tells a gathering of locals in the assembly segment while appealing to people to elect her and strengthen the Congress' hands.

The Congress will return to power with an overwhelming majority and common people are appreciating several decisions which the Charanjit Singh Channi's government took for welfare of various sections during a short stint of 111 days before the Model Code of Conduct came into force with the poll announcement, Bhattal told PTI.

"What Channi did in less than four months, many could not achieve that in years," says the Congress loyalist whose son-in-law Vikram Bajwa has been fielded by the party from Sahnewal.

While recalling her own term in 1996-97 when she got a nearly three-month term as chief minister, Bhattal praises Channi for not just making announcements but ensuring his government issues notifications to immediately implement those.

Bhattal had succeeded Harcharan Singh Brar as CM towards the end of 1996 before the Shiromani Akali Dal led government came to power after polls in 1997.

During her poll campaign, she hits out at Dhindsas and Amarinder Singh over their tie-up with BJP.

"Capt (Amarinder), Dhindsa and company will be routed in these polls. Capt and Dhindsa are 'dubte suraj' (setting sun)," says Bhattal, with part of her attack directed at Amarinder, with whom she never really enjoyed cordial relations and had sought his removal when he was in his first term as CM (2002-07).

Amarinder Singh, who had been at loggerheads with Navjot Singh Sidhu, was made to resign by the Congress last year after which he floated his outfit PLC.

Bhattal tells the gathering that Amarinder and Dhindsa are dancing to the tunes of BJP, which was responsible for bringing farm laws against which farmers from Punjab and elsewhere agitated for more than one year forcing the Centre to rollback the legislations.

"Over 700 of our farmers died during the agitation. What answer will they give to the people?," she asks.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party, she says many of their MLAs deserted the party and recently the outfit's Ferozepur Rural candidate, Ashu Banger, had quit the party after being allocated a ticket and joined the Congress.

Bhattal also said the AAP was anxious after Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a platform of farmers' organisations, decided to contest the polls and not support them.

She also slammed the AAP for having "divergent stand" on various issues concerning Punjab including water issues.

Bhattal recalls development works she undertook in the constituency as MLA including the construction of bridges and irrigation facilities for several villages and other works done in the health and education sector.

