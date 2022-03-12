Mann meets Governor, stakes claim to form AAP govt

Mann meets Governor, stakes claim to form AAP govt

He is set to take oath on March 16 as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 12 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 13:31 ist
Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann with Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhawan here and staked claim to form the Aam Aadmi Party government.

He is set to take oath on March 16 as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier, Mann was elected the AAP's legislature party leader at a meeting of the party legislators in Mohali near here on Friday.

The AAP had swept the state results by winning 92 of the 117 seats.

Mann won from Dhuri by over 58,000 votes.

Also read: Meet people in villages, cities; resolve their problems: Punjab CM-designate Mann to AAP MLAs

In his directive to newly elected party legislators, Mann asked them to spend maximum time in their constituencies, not in capital Chandigarh, and don't hanker for Cabinet berths.

"We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mann was quoted as saying after he was elected the leader of the AAP Legislative Party -- a formality ahead of his swearing-in.

After registering a landslide victory, Mann announced that the new Cabinet would take oath of office at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, and not at the Raj Bhavan.

Mann, who dons Bhagat Singh's trademark 'basanti' (yellow) turban, also said that no government office will carry photographs of the Chief Minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and B.R. Ambedkar will be put up on the walls of all government offices.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Punjab
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Polls
Bhagwant Mann
Indian Politics
AAP
India News

What's Brewing

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

 