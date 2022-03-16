Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab chief post

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab chief post, fulfils 'Congress President's desire'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2022, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 10:17 ist
Navjot Singh Sindhu. Credit: IANS Photo

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has tendered his resignation from the post.

"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …," Sidhu tweeted. 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs.

More to follow...

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab
Congress
Indian Politics
Sonia Gandhi

