Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab chief post, fulfils 'Congress President's desire'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has tendered his resignation from the post.

"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …," Sidhu tweeted.

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs.

