Only 6 out of 10 first-time voters cast ballot in Punjab: Report

Punjab, which recorded its lowest voter turnout for the Assembly polls in 15 years, also saw just 6 out of 10 first-time voters hit the polling booths for voting held on February 20.

While it was projected ahead of the elections that the state has 9.3 lakh 18- and 19-year-olds, it managed to register only 3.48 lakh or 38 per cent of that number, The Indian Express reported.

District-wise, six out of 23 witnessed less than 50 per cent polling by the registered first-time voters. Only three districts recorded 70 per cent or more polling by first-timers. Ten districts saw a turnout of 60 per cent or more turnout by first-timers, the report added.

The reason for the poor turnout among first-time voters, experts say, is that students who got their names registered in electoral rolls, ended up shifting out of a district, state or even the country for higher studies. Many first time voters also shifted out in search of jobs, the publication quoted them as saying.

After the low registration as against the projected number of first-time voters, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna on January 21 had said that he had written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get data about students from the state who have gone abroad on study visas to get them enrolled as voters.

According to the data procured from immigration consultancies, nearly 2.37 lakh youngsters in the age group 18-20 years moved to various countries on student visa in 2018 and 2019. They said in 2021, over one lakh individuals applied for the student visa.

