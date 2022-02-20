People want Congress back in power: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the people of Punjab have decided to bring the Congress party back to power with a huge majority. Talking to media before going to the polling booth to cast his vote, he said, "The position is clear, people want Congress back, and we are heading for a two-thirds majority."

He alleged that the Dera Sacha Sauda, in connivance with the BJP, is supporting the Akali Dal in the Assembly polls. "Dera was responsible for the incidents of sacrilege in Punjab and they are getting their support now in the polling," Channi said.

Claiming that money has been reverted to the people by waiving off the old electricity and water bills whereas the rates of both water and electricity have been reduced to give relief to the people. "We will be giving free education to all in the state and also give scholarships to Other Backward Communities (OBCs) and weaker sections, and we will formulate a policy on this soon after we come to power," he said.

Talking about the main issues of the election, the Punjab CM said that his tenure of 111 days has been only about work and "due to this, we are witnessing huge support from the people."

Responding to a question on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's poll campaign, Channi said that Kejriwal wants to come to power by hook or crook. For this, he has taken the support of the terror organisations like Khalistanis and sought a letter from the US-based Khalisatni leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Talking to IANS, the Punjab CM said that in the morning, he prayed at the Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara "for a good government which works for the development of the state, and may the 'Ram Rajya' be established in Punjab".

"I have left everything to the people of Punjab, whatever the 'Janata' (people) and almighty will do, that will be the best," Channi said. He also visited a temple of deity Shiva and offered prayers.

