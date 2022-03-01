Punjab Assembly Elections: Abohar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Abohar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 81) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Abohar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Arun Narang won Abohar constituency seat securing 55091 votes, beating INC candidate Sunil Jakhar by a margin of 3279 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Abohar constituency were 159670. Of that, 1,23,917 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Abohar assembly constituency.