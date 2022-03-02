Punjab Assembly Elections: Adampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Adampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 38) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Adampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu won the Adampur constituency seat securing 45,229 votes, beating INC candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee by a margin of 7,699 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Adampur constituency were 1,58,413. Of that, 1,15,615 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Adampur assembly constituency.