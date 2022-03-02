Punjab Assembly Elections: Ajnala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Ajnala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 11) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Ajnala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Harpartap Singh won Ajnala constituency seat securing 61378 votes, beating SAD candidate Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala by a margin of 18713 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ajnala constituency were 147471. Of that, 1,20,846 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ajnala assembly constituency.