Punjab Assembly Elections: Amargarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Amargarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 106) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Amargarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Surjit Singh Dhiman won Amargarh constituency seat securing 50,994 votes, beating SAD candidate Iqbal Singh Jhundan by a margin of 11,879 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amargarh constituency were 1,56,256. Of that, 1,30,703 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

