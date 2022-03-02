Punjab Assembly Elections: Amloh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Amloh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 56) in Fatehgarh Sahib district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Amloh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Randeep Singh won Amloh constituency seat securing 39669 votes, beating SAD candidate Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna by a margin of 3946 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amloh constituency were 135525. Of that, 1,12,613 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amloh assembly constituency.