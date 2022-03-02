Punjab Assembly Elections: Amritsar Central Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Amritsar Central Assembly Constituency (AC No. 17) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Amritsar Central Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Om Parkash Soni won Amritsar Central constituency seat securing 51242 votes, beating BJP candidate Tarun Chugh by a margin of 21116 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amritsar Central constituency were 135954. Of that, 89,789 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Amritsar Central assembly constituency.