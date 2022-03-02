Punjab Assembly Elections: Amritsar East Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Amritsar East Assembly Constituency (AC No. 18) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Amritsar East Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu won Amritsar East constituency seat securing 60,477 votes, beating BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey by a margin of 42,809 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Amritsar East constituency were 1,53,629. Of that, 99,127 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Amritsar East assembly constituency.
