Punjab Assembly Elections: Amritsar North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Amritsar North Assembly Constituency (AC No. 15) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Amritsar North Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sunil Dutti won Amritsar North constituency seat securing 59,212 votes, beating BJP candidate Anil Joshi by a margin of 14,236 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amritsar North constituency were 1,75,908. Of that, 1,17,112 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amritsar North assembly constituency.