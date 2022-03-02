Punjab Assembly Elections: Amritsar South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Amritsar South Assembly Constituency (AC No. 19) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Amritsar South Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Inderbir Singh Bolaria won Amritsar South constituency seat securing 47,581 votes, beating AAP candidate Inderbir Singh Nijjar by a margin of 22,658 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amritsar South constituency were 1,48,809. Of that, 92,638 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amritsar South assembly constituency.