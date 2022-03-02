Punjab Assembly Elections: Amritsar West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Amritsar West Assembly Constituency (AC No. 16) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Amritsar West Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Raj Kumar Verka won Amritsar West constituency seat securing 52,271 votes, beating BJP candidate Rakesh Gill by a margin of 26,847 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amritsar West constituency were 1,79,766. Of that, 1,06,740 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amritsar West assembly constituency.