Punjab Assembly Elections: Atam Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Atam Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 62) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Atam Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, LIP candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains won Atam Nagar constituency seat securing 53421 votes, beating INC candidate Kamal Jit Singh Karwal by a margin of 16913 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Atam Nagar constituency were 157578. Of that, 1,06,156 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

