Punjab Assembly Elections: Attari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Attari Assembly Constituency (AC No. 20) in the Amritsar district goes to the polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Attari Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Tarsem Singh D.C. won the Attari constituency seat securing 55,335 votes, beating SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike by a margin of 10,202 votes. In 2017, the total number of voters in the Attari constituency was 1,73,543. Of that, 1,29,218 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Attari assembly constituency.
