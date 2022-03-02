Punjab Assembly Elections: Baba Bakala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Baba Bakala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 25) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Baba Bakala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Santokh Singh won Baba Bakala constituency seat securing 45,965 votes, beating AAP candidate Dalbir Singh Tong by a margin of 6,587 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Baba Bakala constituency were 1,88,189. Of that, 1,29,752 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baba Bakala assembly constituency.