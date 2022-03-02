Punjab Assembly Elections: Balachaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Balachaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 48) in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Balachaur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Darshan Lal won Balachaur constituency seat securing 49558 votes, beating SAD candidate Nand Lal by a margin of 19640 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Balachaur constituency were 148292. Of that, 1,16,545 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Balachaur assembly constituency.