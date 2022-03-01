Punjab Assembly Elections: Balluana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Balluana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 82) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Balluana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Nathu Ram won Balluana constituency seat securing 65607 votes, beating SAD candidate Parkash Singh Bhatti by a margin of 15449 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Balluana constituency were 171087. Of that, 1,41,561 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Balluana assembly constituency.