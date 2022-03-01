Punjab Assembly Elections: Barnala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Barnala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 103) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Barnala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher won Barnala constituency seat securing 47,606 votes, beating INC candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon by a margin of 2,432 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Barnala constituency were 1,71,962. Of that, 1,33,263 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

