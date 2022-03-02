Punjab Assembly Elections: Bassi Pathana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bassi Pathana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 54) in Fatehgarh Sahib district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Gurpreet Singh won Bassi Pathana constituency seat securing 47319 votes, beating AAAP candidate Santokh Singh by a margin of 10046 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bassi Pathana constituency were 142920. Of that, 1,13,153 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bassi Pathana assembly constituency.
