Punjab Assembly Elections: Batala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Batala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 7) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Batala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal won Batala constituency seat securing 42517 votes, beating INC candidate Ashwani Sekhri by a margin of 485 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Batala constituency were 176725. Of that, 1,22,701 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Batala assembly constituency.