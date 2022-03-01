Punjab Assembly Elections: Bathinda Urban Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bathinda Urban Assembly Constituency (AC No. 92) in Bathinda district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Bathinda Urban Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Manpreet Singh Badal won Bathinda Urban constituency seat securing 63,942 votes, beating AAAP candidate Deepak Bansal by a margin of 18,480 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bathinda Urban constituency were 2,05,590. Of that, 1,50,184 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bathinda Urban assembly constituency.