Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhadaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bhadaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 102) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Bhadaur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Pirmal Singh Dhaula won Bhadaur constituency seat securing 57,095 votes, beating SAD candidate Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas by a margin of 20,784 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhadaur constituency were 1,53,195. Of that, 1,26,462 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhadaur assembly constituency.