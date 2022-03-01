Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhagha Purana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bhagha Purana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 72) in Moga district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Bhagha Purana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Darshan Singh Brar won Bhagha Purana constituency seat securing 48668 votes, beating AAAP candidate Gurbinder Singh Kang by a margin of 7250 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhagha Purana constituency were 168398. Of that, 1,37,153 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

