Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhoa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bhoa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 2) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Bhoa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Joginder Pal won Bhoa constituency seat securing 67865 votes, beating BJP candidate Seema Kumari by a margin of 27496 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhoa constituency were 174313. Of that, 1,30,637 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhoa assembly constituency.