Punjab Assembly Elections: Bholath Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bholath Assembly Constituency (AC No. 26) in Kapurthala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Bholath Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira won Bholath constituency seat securing 48,873 votes, beating SAD candidate Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh by a margin of 8,202 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bholath constituency were 1,30,808. Of that, 97,561 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

