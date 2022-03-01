Punjab Assembly Elections: Bhucho Mandi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bhucho Mandi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 91) in Bathinda district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Bhucho Mandi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Pritam Singh Kotbhai won Bhucho Mandi constituency seat securing 51,605 votes, beating AAAP candidate Jagsir Singh by a margin of 645 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhucho Mandi constituency were 1,79,786. Of that, 1,50,897 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhucho Mandi assembly constituency.