Punjab Assembly Elections: Budhlada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Budhlada Assembly Constituency (AC No. 98) in Mansa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Budhlada Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Budh Ram won Budhlada constituency seat securing 52,265 votes, beating INC candidate Ranjit Kaur Bhatti by a margin of 1,276 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Budhlada constituency were 1,85,227. Of that, 1,61,466 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Budhlada assembly constituency.