Punjab Assembly Elections: Chabbewal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Chabbewal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 44) in Hoshiarpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Chabbewal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Dr. Raj Kumar won Chabbewal constituency seat securing 57,857 votes, beating SAD candidate Sohan Singh Thandal by a margin of 29,261 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chabbewal constituency were 1,56,141. Of that, 1,14,976 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

