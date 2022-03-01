Punjab Assembly Elections: Dakha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dakha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 68) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dakha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Harvinder Singh Phoolka won Dakha constituency seat securing 58923 votes, beating SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali by a margin of 4169 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dakha constituency were 179549. Of that, 1,45,306 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dakha assembly constituency.