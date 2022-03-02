Punjab Assembly Elections: Dasuya Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dasuya Assembly Constituency (AC No. 40) in Hoshiarpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dasuya Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Arun Dogra won Dasuya constituency seat securing 56,527 votes, beating BJP candidate Sukhjit Kaur by a margin of 17,638 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dasuya constituency were 1,89,486. Of that, 1,29,626 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dasuya assembly constituency.