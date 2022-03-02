Punjab Assembly Elections: Dera Baba Nanak Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dera Baba Nanak Assembly Constituency (AC No. 10) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dera Baba Nanak Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa won Dera Baba Nanak constituency seat securing 60385 votes, beating SAD candidate Sucha Singh Langah by a margin of 1194 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dera Baba Nanak constituency were 183088. Of that, 1,40,035 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency.