Punjab Assembly Elections: Dharamkot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dharamkot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 74) in Moga district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dharamkot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sukhjit Singh won Dharamkot constituency seat securing 63238 votes, beating SAD candidate Tota Singh by a margin of 22218 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dharamkot constituency were 174148. Of that, 1,42,987 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dharamkot assembly constituency.