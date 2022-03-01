Punjab Assembly Elections: Dirba Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dirba Assembly Constituency (AC No. 100) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dirba Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Harpal Singh Cheema won Dirba constituency seat securing 46,434 votes, beating INC candidate Ajaib Singh Ratolan by a margin of 1,645 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dirba constituency were 1,74,214. Of that, 1,44,523 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dirba assembly constituency.