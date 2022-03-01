Punjab Assembly Elections: Faridkot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Faridkot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 87) in Faridkot district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Faridkot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Kusaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon won Faridkot constituency seat securing 51026 votes, beating AAAP candidate Gurdit Singh Sekhon by a margin of 11,659 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Faridkot constituency were 1,54,149. Of that, 1,25,661 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Faridkot assembly constituency.