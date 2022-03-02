Punjab Assembly Elections: Fatehgarh Churian Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Fatehgarh Churian Assembly Constituency (AC No. 9) in Gurdaspur district goes to the polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Fatehgarh Churian Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa won Fatehgarh Churian constituency seat securing 54348 votes, beating SAD candidate Nirmal Singh Kahlon by a margin of 1999 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Fatehgarh Churian constituency were 165313. Of that, 1,23,556 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Fatehgarh Churian assembly constituency.