Punjab Assembly Elections: Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly Constituency (AC No. 55) in Fatehgarh Sahib district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Kuljit Singh Nagra won Fatehgarh Sahib constituency seat securing 58205 votes, beating SAD candidate Didar Singh Bhatti by a margin of 23867 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Fatehgarh Sahib constituency were 149715. Of that, 1,23,974 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

