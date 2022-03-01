Punjab Assembly Elections: Firozpur City Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Firozpur City Assembly Constituency (AC No. 76) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Firozpur City Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Parminder Singh Pinki won Firozpur City constituency seat securing 67559 votes, beating BJP candidate Sukhpal Singh by a margin of 29587 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Firozpur City constituency were 178050. Of that, 1,24,516 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Firozpur City assembly constituency.