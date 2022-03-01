Punjab Assembly Elections: Firozpur Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Firozpur Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 77) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Firozpur Rural Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Satkar Kaur won Firozpur Rural constituency seat securing 71037 votes, beating SAD candidate Joginder Singh Jindu by a margin of 21380 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Firozpur Rural constituency were 185748. Of that, 1,55,792 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Firozpur Rural assembly constituency.