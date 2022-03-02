Punjab Assembly Elections: Garhshankar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Garhshankar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 45) in Hoshiarpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Garhshankar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Jai Krishan won Garhshankar constituency seat securing 41720 votes, beating SAD candidate Surinder Singh Heer by a margin of 1650 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Garhshankar constituency were 169609. Of that, 1,24,537 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Garhshankar assembly constituency.