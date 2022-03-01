Punjab Assembly Elections: Ghanaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Ghanaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 113) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Ghanaur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur won Ghanaur constituency seat securing 65,965 votes, beating SAD candidate Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur by a margin of 36,557 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ghanaur constituency were 1,55,927. Of that, 1,24,650 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ghanaur assembly constituency.