Punjab Assembly Elections: Gidderbaha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Gidderbaha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 84) in Muktsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Gidderbaha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Amrinder Singh @ Raja Warring won Gidderbaha constituency seat securing 63500 votes, beating SAD candidate Hardeep Singh @ Dimpy Dhillon by a margin of 16212 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gidderbaha constituency were 156448. Of that, 1,38,342 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

