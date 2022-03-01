Punjab Assembly Elections: Gill Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Gill Assembly Constituency (AC No. 66) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Gill Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Kuldeep Singh Vaid(Bulara) won Gill constituency seat securing 67927 votes, beating AAAP candidate Jiwan Singh Sangowal by a margin of 8641 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gill constituency were 239146. Of that, 1,79,577 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gill assembly constituency.