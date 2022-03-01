Punjab Assembly Elections: Gurdaspur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Gurdaspur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 4) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Gurdaspur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Barindermeet Singh Pahra won Gurdaspur constituency seat securing 67709 votes, beating SAD candidate Gurbachan Singh Babehali by a margin of 28956 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gurdaspur constituency were 155277. Of that, 1,16,797 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gurdaspur assembly constituency.